Iran Rejects 161 Protesters Death Toll Provided by Amnesty

Iran on Saturday disputed death tolls issued by foreign human rights groups for protests that erupted in the country over fuel prices.

Demonstrations broke out across Iran in mid-November after the government imposed petrol rationing and hiked fuel prices at least 50%.

While Iranian authorities did not give any toll from the protests, Amnesty International said at least 161 protesters have been killed.



"Statistics by international organizations on those killed in the recent incidents are not credible,” Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf said in statements cited by the official IRNA news agency.

Orf accused foreign outlets of "exaggerating" the figures.

At least 100 banks and dozens of shops have been set ablaze during the protests, the semi-official Mehr news agency has reported, quoting security officials.

