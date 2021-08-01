  1. Home
Iran Rejects Attack Allegations on Israeli Ship Off The Oman Coast

Published August 1st, 2021 - 08:29 GMT
Iran refuses claims of targeting Israeli-managed ship off the coast of Oman
Highlights
The attack on the Israeli-managed ship off the coast of Oman killed two.

Iranian authorities denied alleged claims that Tehran has attacked an Israeli-managed ship off the Coast of Oman, Thursday night.

The attack killed two people, a Romanian and a Briton. The tanker is managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime whose owner is Eyal Ofer and is based in London.

An investigation is still on the way according the the owner of the ship.

Israeli FM Yair Lapid urged the United Nations to take action against Iran. In a Twitter post, Lapid revealed he talked to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, about the ship attack off the Coast of Oman adding both countries are working asides to halt Iranian terrorism.

