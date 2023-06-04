Iran releases 3 Europeans from jail

ALBAWABA - Three Europeans; one Dane and two Austrian-Iranian citizens, were released from an Iranian jail in a prisoners swap deal.

The two Austrian-Iranian citizens named Kamran Ghaderi and Massud Mossaheb were arrested "unjustly" by Iran in January 2016 and January 2019, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Danish man, identified as Thomas Kjems, arrived at Copenhagen airport at around 11:00 a.m. local time.

After being released, the three people arrived in before 2:45 am (0045 GMT) Saturday at Melsbroek military airport outside Brussels.

The prisoner swap deal was brokered by Oman, the three Europeans traveled from Iran to Brussels via Muscat.

I am so overjoyed!

Kamran Ghaderi and

Massud Mossaheb have been freed and on their way home. I have tears in my eyes.



We all applaud the Austrian government’s efforts @hadjalahbib @a_schallenberg for bringing home these innocent men who were held hostage in #Iran for many years. pic.twitter.com/MCyyWKATYs — Amanda🌍 #FreeThemAll (@Amandalavan1) June 2, 2023

Upon their arrival, the three were received and welcomed by Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib accompanied by Danish and Austrian diplomats.

Belgium in return released an Iranian diplomat convicted and incarcerated on terrorism charges.

After the Austrian men's release, the country's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said: "Our years of diplomatic efforts to secure their release have borne fruit... Today is a very emotional day for all of us."