  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iran Releases Jailed Russian Journalist Accused of Spying

Iran Releases Jailed Russian Journalist Accused of Spying

Published October 10th, 2019 - 09:35 GMT
According to the Russian embassy in Tehran, journalist Yulia Yuzik was freed. Early this morning she boarded an Aeroflot flight to Moscow. (Twitter/ @RusEmbIran)
According to the Russian embassy in Tehran, journalist Yulia Yuzik was freed. Early this morning she boarded an Aeroflot flight to Moscow. (Twitter/ @RusEmbIran)
Highlights
Iran decided to release Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik after talks between Tehran and Moscow.

Iran has released a Russian journalist, who has been detained for nearly two weeks, and she was on her way to Moscow, Russia's embassy in Tehran said on Thursday.

Yulia Yuzik, 38, was arrested in Tehran last week.

An Iranian government spokesman said she was being held over alleged visa violations but the Russian embassy said she had been accused of working for Israeli security services.

"As a result of joint efforts of the Russian foreign ministry and the Russian embassy in Tehran, Iran decided to release Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik," the embassy said on Twitter.


Journalist Boris Voitsekhovskiy, identified by Russian media as Yuzik's ex-husband, said on Facebook that she had landed in the Russian capital.

Russia summoned the Iranian ambassador last week to clarify the circumstances of the arrest.

Yuzik has worked for a number of prominent publications including the Russian version of Newsweek.

She has written two books including "Beslan Dictionary", based on testimony from survivors of the 2004 school massacre that claimed at least 330 lives, more than half of them children.

She had earlier posted photographs from her trip on Instagram, saying she loved being in Iran.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...