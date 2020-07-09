Iran Reports New Single-Day Covid-19 Record Death Toll of 221

Iran reported a new single-day record death toll of 221 from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, amid a rise in cases in recent weeks.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said that 221 people had died in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 12,305.

Iran's total number of cases for the coronavirus has reached 250,458, she said on state TV.

Iran has been facing a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in past weeks as lockdown measures have eased.

More than 12 million coronavirus infections have now been recorded across the world, over half in the United States and Latin America, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 0955 GMT on Thursday.

At least 12,063,425 cases and 549,451 deaths have been recorded, with the number of infections doubling since May 31. About half of those who caught the virus have recovered.

