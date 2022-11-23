Iran restarts its nuclear program in earnest

ALBAWABA - Iranian is not waiting for the nuclear talks in Europe anymore. It is using the 'stalemate' talks in Vienna and with the United States to ram up its enrichment and furthermore its not making any secret about what's going on.

Still waiting for @iaeaorg to confirm but Iran says it's now producing 60% HEU at its heavily protected underground Fordow site now, posing a fresh challenge to the west. Our story. https://t.co/GQLpE5nfJY — laurence norman (@laurnorman) November 22, 2022

Its media is providing full coverage of what Tehran is doing. Iran has started enriching uranium to the purity level of 60% at its Fordow nuclear facility, following the recent resolution that the US and the European troika initiated at the UN nuclear agency’s Board of Governors to mount pressure on the Islamic Republic states its Press TV.

It added: Tehran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its decision via a letter. It described the move as a strong message to the recent anti-Iran resolution passed by the IAEA’s Board of Governors. The website of the Tehran-based television that:

#BREAKING: Iran will enrich uranium to an enrichment level of 60% at the Fordow nuclear facility, following Iran/IAEA weekend clash — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 22, 2022

Iran also installed two new IR2M and IR4 cascades at Natanz facility, which have now reached the stage prior to the injection of uranium gas into centrifuges. This means that Iran has practically imitated uranium enrichment by means of the new cascades, and the process will finish within the next few days.

But the international media have recently been providing full reports of what Iran is up to as recently stated by Israeli experts who are watching Iranian activity relating to the development of its nuclear development and its enrichment uranium program.

🇮🇷 Irán comienza a producir uranio enriquecido al 60 % en una planta nuclear subterránea



Además, se instalaron dos nuevas cascadas de centrifugadoras IR2m e IR4 en las instalaciones de Natanz y Fordo...



Detalles 👉 https://t.co/clbWf4l5N4 pic.twitter.com/muPybN4akZ — SANA en Español (@Agencia_Sana) November 23, 2022

A recent UPI report also provides details: It starts by reporting that Iran said Tuesday that it is ramping up production of enriched uranium at two state nuclear facilities in response to a reprimand that was passed last week by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Tuesday that it has increased uranium enrichment at the Fordow nuclear plant in Qom to 60% purity, while also boosting fuel supply to the centrifuges at its Natanz nuclear plant in Isfahan, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The US news agency added that recent activities at Natanz indicated ongoing enrichment after the plant reached 60% uranium enrichment in April last year, according to the IAEA. Since then, new equipment and infrastructure have led to more efficient uranium production and increased stockpiles.

#Iran has started the process of producing 60% uranium using two cascades of 2nd generation centrifuges at #Fordow



Enrichment of uranium with 60% purity in the Natanz nuclear facility is ongoing



Replacing IR-1 centrifuges with advanced IR-6 centrifuges increases the output 10ˣ pic.twitter.com/84A73XVrZj — Devi Rhamesz (@ChrliesWarchest) November 22, 2022

However it further continued that Tehran's current enrichment levels do not meet the level of 90% uranium purity -- the threshold of a nuclear bomb -- but 60% purity levels were exponentially higher than the 3.67% spelled out in the landmark 2015 deal with world powers, which was meant to check Iran's atomic capabilities in exchange for lifting sanctions.