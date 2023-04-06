  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iran, Saudi foreign ministers meet in China

Iran, Saudi foreign ministers meet in China

Published April 6th, 2023 - 08:05 GMT
foreign minister
Riyadh and Tehran announced on March 10 that after seven years of severed ties they would reopen embassies and missions within two months and implement security and economic cooperation agreements signed more than 20 years ago. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal Al-Saud met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in the Chinese capital, Beijing on Thursday.

Also ReadIran appoints UAE ambassador, 1st time in 7 yearsIran appoints UAE ambassador, 1st time in 7 years

The foreign ministers' meeting was considered the first official meeting between the two countries in over seven years.

A statement was released by the end of the meeting confirming the resume of flights between Saudi Arabia and Iran as well as the facilitation of granting of visas for citizens including Umrah visas.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on reopening their respective embassies and consulates in Jeddah and Mashhad and to organize future visits by officials and private sector delegations.

Both countries thanked the Chinese government for preparing and hosting the meeting. The Swiss government was also appreciated for "its endeavors efforts to take care of Saudi and Iranian interests."

Following years of severing ties, Saudi Arabia and Iran decided to store their diplomatic relations early last month and reopen their embassies.

This comes after Iran's appointment of a new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates for the first time in seven years. On Wednesday, Reda Amiri became the Iranian ambassador to Abu Dhabi.

Tags:foreign ministerIranSaudi ArabiaChina

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...