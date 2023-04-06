Iran, Saudi foreign ministers meet in China

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal Al-Saud met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in the Chinese capital, Beijing on Thursday.

The foreign ministers' meeting was considered the first official meeting between the two countries in over seven years.

📹 | سمو وزير الخارجية الأمير #فيصل_بن_فرحان @FaisalbinFarhan يلتقي معالي وزير خارجية الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية حسين أمير عبداللهيان، وذلك خلال زيارة سموه الرسمية إلى جمهورية الصين الشعبية pic.twitter.com/gz8iCRmBVY — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) April 6, 2023

A statement was released by the end of the meeting confirming the resume of flights between Saudi Arabia and Iran as well as the facilitation of granting of visas for citizens including Umrah visas.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on reopening their respective embassies and consulates in Jeddah and Mashhad and to organize future visits by officials and private sector delegations.

وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير #فيصل_بن_فرحان في مقابلة مع #العربية: اتفاق عودة العلاقات مع #إيران جاء نتيجة محادثات استمرت لعامين.



pic.twitter.com/tEycbanQ3V — هاني الصفيان (@H_alsufayan) March 11, 2023

Both countries thanked the Chinese government for preparing and hosting the meeting. The Swiss government was also appreciated for "its endeavors efforts to take care of Saudi and Iranian interests."

Following years of severing ties, Saudi Arabia and Iran decided to store their diplomatic relations early last month and reopen their embassies.

This comes after Iran's appointment of a new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates for the first time in seven years. On Wednesday, Reda Amiri became the Iranian ambassador to Abu Dhabi.