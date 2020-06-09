  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iran Sees Libyan Stability Would be in The Interests of The Muslim World

Iran Sees Libyan Stability Would be in The Interests of The Muslim World

Published June 9th, 2020 - 07:29 GMT
A fighter loyal to the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) prostrates in prayer as an expression of gratitude as his comrades celebrate in the Qasr bin Ghashir district south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on June 4, 2020, after the area was taken over by pro-GNA forces following clashes with rival forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar. The GNA said on June 4 that it was back in full control of the capital and its suburbs after more than a year of fighting off an offensive by eastern
A fighter loyal to the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) prostrates in prayer as an expression of gratitude as his comrades celebrate in the Qasr bin Ghashir district south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on June 4, 2020, after the area was taken over by pro-GNA forces following clashes with rival forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar. The GNA said on June 4 that it was back in full control of the capital and its suburbs after more than a year of fighting off an offensive by eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar. The announcement came after GNA forces retook the capital's civilian airport the previous day, more than a year after losing it in Haftar's initial drive on the capital. Mahmud TURKIA / AFP
Highlights
Libya has been in chaos since 2011 when a popular uprising and a NATO intervention led to the ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a former Iranian diplomat, says safeguarding peace and stability in Libya would serve the interests of the Muslim world and the region.

“For about a decade, the US/Zionist-led crisis has put #Libya on fire,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted on Sunday.

“Safeguarding national unity, territorial integrity as well as restoring sustainable peace & stability of this key Arab Muslim state would serve the interests of Muslim World & the region,” added Amir Abdollahian who served as Iran’s point man for Arab affairs in the Foreign Ministry.

Libya has been in chaos since 2011 when a popular uprising and a NATO intervention led to the ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Since 2014, two rival seats of power have emerged in Libya, namely the internationally-recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and another group based in the eastern city of Tobruk, supported militarily by Haftar’s rebels.

Haftar, supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan, launched a deadly offensive to capture Tripoli, the seat of the Government of National Accord (GNA), in April last year. His forces, however, haven’t been able to advance past the city’s outskirts.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2020 TehranTimes. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...