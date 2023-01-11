Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison

ALBAWABA - Iran has sentenced a Belgian man to 40 years and 74 lashes for allegedly different crimes that include spying to a foreign enemy.

Hamid Enayat. Menacer un otage de fouet et de 40 ans de prison: le chantage des mollahs à l’endroit d’Olivier Vandecasteele https://t.co/fXVW9AtzkT pic.twitter.com/H9JtfNy230 — LeMondeJuifVuPar... (@lemonde_coil) January 11, 2023

Olivier Vandecasteele was arrested by Iran's security police in February 2021 on four charges that included "spying for foreign intelligence agencies" and "collaborating with the hostile US government against the Islamic Republic", according to Anadolu.

“C’est limite lâche”: Ingrid Betancourt pointe l’attitude du gouvernement dans l’affaire Olivier Vandecasteele

https://t.co/55aLtwSo1i — Philippe 🇧🇪 🇫🇷 (@philcad68) January 11, 2023

For these two charges, the 41-year-old aid worker received jail sentences of over 24 years that were increased by a further 15 years for smuggling foreign currency and money laundering according to the according to Iran's judiciary. It pointed out these are preliminary sentences that can be challenged in Iran's court of Appeal withing 20 days.

In Iran is de Belgische hulpverlener Olivier Vandecasteele opgepakt en vastgezet. Hij werd gemarteld en langdurig in een isoleercel gezet met 24 uur per dag fel licht. Nu is hij veroordeeld tot 28 jaar cel. Kom voor hem in actie! @amnestynl https://t.co/s61eVupS0x — Aletta Bulsink (@AlettaBulsink) January 11, 2023

The aid employee who formerly worked for the Norwegian Refugee Council rejected the charges but Iranian newspapers say Vandecasteele had come to the country "under the guise of humanitarian works" to spy for foreign intelligence agencies and disturb the country's internal security, the Turkish news agency wrote.

Ingrid Betancourt sur la détention d’Olivier Vandecasteele en Iran : “C’est limite lâche de la part du gouvernement... https://t.co/i5QRLHGb3z — Droits et Libertés - DL (@DLDroits) January 11, 2023

The Belgium government rejected such accusations, terming the imprisonment as illegal and that Vandecasteele was arrested on "a series of fabricated charges" with Brussels summoning the Iran ambassador to protest yet many bloggers are saying this is not enough and it must do more.