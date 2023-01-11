  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison

Published January 11th, 2023 - 10:55 GMT
Olivier Vandecasteele
Protesters hold a placard reading 'The priority is the right of living for Olivier' during a solidarity demonstration with Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele in Brussels on December 25, 2022. Brussels officials said on December 21, 2022, that Iran had imposed 28-year jail term on Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, stirring an already bitter debate over a stalled prisoner exchange treaty. Vandecasteele was arrested in February, 2022, and is reportedly being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, in conditions that Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne has described as "inhumane". (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Iran has sentenced a Belgian man to 40 years and 74 lashes for allegedly different crimes that include spying to a foreign enemy. 

Olivier Vandecasteele was arrested by Iran's security police in February 2021 on four charges that included "spying for foreign intelligence agencies" and "collaborating with the hostile US government against the Islamic Republic", according to Anadolu

For these two charges, the 41-year-old aid worker received jail sentences of over 24 years that were increased by a further 15 years for smuggling foreign currency and money laundering according to the according to Iran's judiciary. It pointed out these are preliminary sentences that can be challenged in Iran's court of Appeal withing 20 days.   

The aid employee who formerly worked for  the Norwegian Refugee Council rejected the charges but Iranian newspapers say Vandecasteele had come to the country "under the guise of humanitarian works" to spy for foreign intelligence agencies and disturb the country's internal security, the Turkish news agency wrote.

The Belgium government rejected such accusations, terming the imprisonment as illegal and that Vandecasteele was arrested on "a series of fabricated charges" with Brussels summoning the Iran ambassador to protest yet many bloggers are saying this is not enough and it must do more.

 

 

 


© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...