Iran Slams Australia's on Jerusalem as Raising Regional Tensions

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi (Twitter)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasimi says Australia’s recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would, if carried out, represent a violation of international resolutions.

Speaking to Iran’s Azad News Agency on Wednesday, Qasimi described the proposed move by Canberra as a “wrong and miscalculated decision”.

If implemented, he warned, the decision would be seen as a “violation of all international resolutions related to Palestine and the Israeli-occupied territories”.

“Such a move would not help resolve the longstanding issue of Palestine and the wider Middle East,” Qasimi added. “It will only serve to raise tensions in the region.”

On Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced his country's decision to formally recognize West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

He went on to assert, however, that Australia would not relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to West Jerusalem until Palestine/Israel peace was achieved.

In November, Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro likewise announced his intention to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in line with his earlier campaign promises.

Days later, however, Bolsonaro said that a final decision on the matter had yet to be taken.

Late last year, U.S. President Donald Trump became the first leader to announce his country’s intention to recognize Jerusalem as the self-proclaimed Jewish state’s capital, drawing condemnation and protest from across the Arab and Muslim world.

In May, the U.S. carried out the decision, moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Guatemala has since followed Washington’s lead, also moving its embassy to the flashpoint holy city.

