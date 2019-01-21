Iran Tells Israel its Prepared for War Over Syria

Commander of the Iranian air force, General Aziz Nasirzadeh (Twitter)

The commander of the Iranian Air Force warned on Monday that Iran was prepared for a decisive war with Israel, "which will bring an end to the IDF's attacks on Syria."

"Our armed forces are prepared for a war that will bring the crushing destruction of Israel," he said, according to media reports. "We are ready for the day when we will see the end of Israel."

Earlier, the IDF announced that it had attacked military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds Force in Syria, including weapons storage sites, an Iranian intelligence site and an Iranian training camp.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that 11 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, while Russia said that four Syrian soldiers had been killed in the airstrikes.

Syrian military air defenses destroyed more than 30 cruise missiles and guided bombs during Israeli airstrikes on Sunday, Russia's defense control center was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

The overnight attacks were in response to the launch of a surface-to-surface rocket from Syria aimed at Israel’s Golan Heights by Iranian Quds forces entrenched in the country, on Sunday afternoon.

Since last week, there has been an ongoing war of words between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian commanders.

Following air strikes earlier this month, Netanyahu warned Iran that Israel would continue striking Syria so long as Iranian forces remain in the country.

“I'm telling you, get out of there fast. We won't stop attacking,” he said.

In response, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Ali Jafari responded that Israel “fear the day when Iranian precision missiles hit you and take revenge of all the blood of oppressed Muslims which you have shed.”

Mehr News Agency quoted Jafari as saying that Netanyahu’s threat was “ridiculous,” stressing that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will keep all its military and revolutionary advisers in Syria,” as well as “equipment and weapons” with which it aims to “train and empower Islamic Resistance forces and support oppressed people of the country.

"Be sure, we do not take into account your ridiculous threats,” the Iranian commanded said, jabbing Netanyahu. “You know that if we have chosen to wait against your hostile measures, some considerations lies behind it.”

"Don't play with the lion's tail," Jafari added.

