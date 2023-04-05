Iran thwarts drone attack on defense ministry

ALBAWABA - Iran thwarted a drone attack targeting the Ministry of Defense complex in Isfahan.

Iranian defense systems shot down a drone attack on Tuesday night, on the defense ministry compound in Isfahan, in the center of the country, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

According to the Iranian agency, the attack attempted to target the Commander of the Faithful (English for Amir al-Mu'minin) belonging to the ministry. No damage, however, was caused to the site due to the failure of the attack.

🚨🇮🇱🇮🇷 Iranian sources report on another Israeli drone attack on IRGC Ground Forces Amir-Al-Momenin university in #Isfahan, Iran.

Approximate Geolocation: 32.571878, 51.671495. No one has claimed the responsibility. pic.twitter.com/2IjzW49CYe — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) April 4, 2023

A military facility near Isfahan was also attacked by drones in February, but the air defense systems thwarted the attack, and the damage was limited to material only.

At the time, Tehran pointed the finger of accusation at Israel. In recent years, Iran has accused Israel from time to time of carrying out a number of secret operations on its soil, targeting nuclear facilities.