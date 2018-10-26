Iran UN Envoy Calls on Nations to Respect 'No U.S. Sanctions Ruling' of World Court

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Gholamali Khoshroo (Twitter)

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations urges the international community to abide by an order issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this month against U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Addressing the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, Gholamali Khoshroo called on the U.S. "to implement the provisional measure, including refraining from measures such as wrongful sanctions which will aggravate the disputes."

"Moreover, to help preserve the primary role of the International Court of Justice as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, other states are also expected to refrain from assisting the U.S. in imposing any impediments in transactions involving specified items, which would amount to violation of the court’s order and would be tantamount to providing assistance to the wrongdoer," the Iranian envoy added.

On October 3, the U.N.’s top court issued a ruling, reprimanding the U.S. over its re-imposition of sanctions on Iran and ordering Washington to lift restrictive measures linked to humanitarian trade, food, medicine and civil aviation.

