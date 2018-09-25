Iran Urges London to Identify Al-Ahwaziya Separatists in Britain and Deport Them

Thousands of people gather in the south-western Iranian city of Ahvaz for the funeral of those killed during an attack on a military parade (AFP)

Iran has asked the U.K. to identify members of the Al-Ahwaziya separatist group and deport them.

Iran accuses the group of responsibility for Saturday’s armed attack on a military parade in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahwaz, which left 25 dead and 60 injured.

“We have asked the British government to identify [U.K.-based] members of this terrorist group, ban their activities and deport them,” Iranian ambassador to Britain Hamid Baeidinejad said Tuesday.

The ambassador condemned comments by Yacoub Hor al-Tostari, a spokesman for Al-Ahwaziya, who praised the attack in recent remarks to London-based television channel Iran International.

Baeidinejad said a complaint had been filed with Ofcom, a broadcast regulatory agency, regarding the alleged illegality of the channel’s broadcast from London, which he described as “terrorist propaganda”.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that gunmen wearing army uniforms had opened fire on Iranian military personnel taking part in a parade, killing at least 25 people.

This article has been adapted from its original source.