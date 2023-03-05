  1. Home
Iran vows to cooperate with IAEA

Published March 5th, 2023 - 07:35 GMT
Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (R) welcoming International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi ahead of their meeting in Tehran on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Iranian Presidency / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY" -
Iran vows to cooperate with IAEA ahead of board meeting

ALBAWABA - Iran has agreed to reconnect cameras and other monitoring equipment at its nuclear sites and give U.N. inspectors wider access to some installations.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran also said in a joint statement Tehran also has given assurances to the U.N. nuclear watchdog that it will assist an impeded probe into uranium particles found at undeclared sites.

The statement, co-signed by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), was issued following IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's return from a trip to Tehran.

It came two days before a quarterly meeting of the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.

Iran has given similar assurances in the past, but little was carried out on the ground.

According to the statement, Iran "expressed its readiness to continue its cooperation and provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues."

On a voluntary basis, Iran will "allow the IAEA to implement further appropriate verification and monitoring activities," it said. "Modalities will be agreed between the two sides in the course of a technical meeting which will take place soon in Tehran."

The statement asserted that interactions between the IAEA and Iran "will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, and in full conformity with the competences of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement."

