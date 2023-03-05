Iran vows to cooperate with IAEA

ALBAWABA - Iran has agreed to reconnect cameras and other monitoring equipment at its nuclear sites and give U.N. inspectors wider access to some installations.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran also said in a joint statement Tehran also has given assurances to the U.N. nuclear watchdog that it will assist an impeded probe into uranium particles found at undeclared sites.

ran made fresh promises to increase its cooperation with the U.N. atomic agency https://t.co/iVCKXJvBwk — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 4, 2023

The statement, co-signed by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), was issued following IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's return from a trip to Tehran.

It came two days before a quarterly meeting of the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.

Video of IAEA director-general meeting with #Iran's president today--their first meeting. Body language during meeting is at times awkward with Grossi trying to appear friendly. Iranians friends like to remind that Raisi didn't have a non-religious education past sixth grade. pic.twitter.com/V9pKw7aG3U — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) March 4, 2023

Iran has given similar assurances in the past, but little was carried out on the ground.

According to the statement, Iran "expressed its readiness to continue its cooperation and provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues."

IAEA, Iran hold 'constructive' talks on nuclear cooperation (Part-1)



Gisoo Misha Ahmadi reports from Tehran. pic.twitter.com/eDeytG6iSQ — Highlights (@highlightsnews1) March 5, 2023

On a voluntary basis, Iran will "allow the IAEA to implement further appropriate verification and monitoring activities," it said. "Modalities will be agreed between the two sides in the course of a technical meeting which will take place soon in Tehran."

The statement asserted that interactions between the IAEA and Iran "will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, and in full conformity with the competences of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement."