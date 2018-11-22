Iran Warns it May Strike U.S. Bases in Region as Tension Rises With Washington

US bases in Afghanistan, the UAE and #Qatar, and US aircraft carriers in the Gulf were within range of Iranian missiles, as tensions rise between Tehran and Washington (Twitter)

Iran warned on Wednesday it could strike U.S. bases in the region, as tensions between the two countries continue to rise.

Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards' airspace division, said that U.S. bases in the Gulf and Afghanistan were within range of Iranian missiles, if America uses military force against Tehran.

In particular he mentioned US bases and aircraft carriers in the UAE, Qatar and Afghanistan as possible targets.

"They are within our reach and we can hit them if they (Americans) make a move," he said, according to Reuters.

The general said that newly-improved, precision-guided missiles would mean Iran could hit al-Udaid air base in Qatar, al-Dhafra base in the UAE and Kandahar base in Afghanistan.

The US also has other bases in the region, as well as its Fifth Fleet based in neighbouring Bahrain.

Tensions flared up between the two sides this month following the introduction of new sanctions by Washington aimed at economically crippling its foe.

The sanctions target Iranian oil exports and its banking centre - economic lifelines for the country.

Iran has threatened to target shipping in the critical Straits of Hormuz region, as well as U.S. and allied military in the region.

In a show of strength last month, Iran fired precision-guided missiles at Islamic State group targets in Syria.

Iran is also involved in the Syria war and Iraq's fight-back against IS, while it has continued to expand its missile programme.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has warned the U.S. of a "war situation" as sanctions resume.

This article has been adapted from its original source.