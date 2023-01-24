Iran warns it won't remain silent over EU sanctions

ALBAWABA - Iran has reaffirmed on Tuesday that it will not remain silent in the face of the recent sanctions imposed by the European Union.

International news outlets circulated statements by the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, saying that his country reserved the right to respond to the sanctions slapped by the E.U. and Britain.

In his response, Kanaani revealed that a list of new sanctions "against human rights violators and promoters of terrorism in the European Union and Britain will be announced soon."

Iran's response comes after the E.U.'s Foreign Affairs Council imposed new sanctions on it, on Monday.

The embargo included 37 individuals and organizations on grounds of suppressing protests in Iran, which is considered to be a violation of the principles of human rights.

In coordination with the European Union, Britain and the United States also imposed the same day sanctions on a group of Iranian individuals and entities for the same reasons. The sanctions included Iranian officials and some members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Among the sanctions imposed on them is a travel ban to the European Union, and assets freeze, as well as prohibiting the financing allocated for them.

The public protests in Iran, which began in September, come against the backdrop of the killing of the young woman, Mahsa Amini, as a result of her abuse while she was in detention by the morality police.