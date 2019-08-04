Iran Will Take Another Step to Move Away From Nuclear Deal

Iran will take another step to move further away from its commitments to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, the country's top diplomat said on Saturday, without elaborating.

"The third step in reducing commitments to (the nuclear deal) will be implemented in the current situation," Mohammad Javad Zarif said, according to parliamentary news agency ICANA.

"We have said that if (the deal) is not completely implemented by others then we will also implement it in the same incomplete manner. And of course all of our actions have been within the framework of (the deal)."

Iran has repeatedly said it will reduce its commitment to the nuclear accord in stages and may even withdraw from the pact altogether unless the remaining signatories find ways to shield its economy from US sanctions.

Washington pulled out of the deal last year.





Last month, Tehran threatened to restart deactivated centrifuges and ramp up enrichment of uranium to 20 percent purity - the level required for weapons-grade uranium.

Iranian officials have said that all of Tehran's moves in reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal are reversible as long as the remaining signatories uphold their commitments.

Zarif, who has been targeted in new US sanctions against Iran, is a veteran diplomat known abroad for being charming and articulate but with his critics at home.

Zarif is credited with crafting Iran's landmark nuclear deal, and when thousands of Iranians flocked to the streets to celebrate the historic agreement, it was his name they chanted.

Fears of a Middle East war with global repercussions have risen since US President Donald Trump withdrew last year from the 2015 deal and revived a series of sanctions meant to push Tehran into wider security concessions.

This article has been adapted from its original source.