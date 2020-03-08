IranAir Stops All Flights to European Destinations

IranAir has stopped all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organization.

"With attention to the restrictions that have been placed on (IranAir) flights by Europe for unclear reasons all IranAir flights to European destinations have been suspended until further notice," IRNA reported, citing the statement.

Iran is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak with one of the highest rates of fatality from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated.

The health ministry said on Sunday that total coronavirus cases have risen to 6,566, while the death toll has reached 194, according to state television.

Among the dead was Fatemeh Rahabar, a 55-year-old newly elected lawmaker who passed away in Tehran, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday.

She'd been elected to the next parliament that begins work in May.

Earlier this week, Iranian lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri told state television that 23 members in the current parliament had the coronavirus, and urged all lawmakers to avoid the public.

