Iranian Actress Commits Suicide Inside Her Home

Iran's local media reported on Wednesday the well-known cinema, television, and theatre actress Zohreh Fakoor Saboor was found dead inside her house in Tehran.

Iran's Javan newspaper added the 43-year-old actress is believed to have committed suicide Tuesday night by taking pills that led to her instant death.

Furthermore, sources closed to Saboor revealed the actress arrived at the hospital already dead and the doctors were unable do anything.

Saboor is an Iranian actress born March 21, 1978, in Tehran. She played in many Iranian productions, but gained her fame mainly by her role in the series Youthful Days (1999) directed by Shapur Gharib.