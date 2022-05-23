Iranian Colonel Gunned Down on The Streets of Tehran, Israel is Being Blamed

ALBAWABA - The social media is buzzing with the assassination of the Iranian colonel on the streets of Tehran, Sunday.

Anadolu states Colonel Sayyad Khodayari is an officer in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He was shot dead by unknown assailants on two motorcycles and was attacked in his car outside his home in eastern Tehran, close to the Iranian parliament complex.

An #IRGC member, colonel Sayyad Khodayari, was assassinated by two assailants today in #Iran’s capital city Tehran, said IRGC public relations. pic.twitter.com/VJli9f53ve — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) May 22, 2022

The Turkish news agency added the incident took place at around 4 pm local time on Sunday, quoting the state media said and adding he was hit with at least five bullets in neck and arms.

Anadolu reports the assailants were being pursued by intelligence and security agencies at the time and while no group has so far claimed responsibility for the slaying, an IRGC statement said adding no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack [and] the attack was carried out by "counter-revolutionary forces and elements related to global arrogance", in an indirect reference to Iran's arch-foe Israel.

An IRGC colonel "Hassan Sayyad Khodayari" was assassinated in Tehran.

He was defender of holy sherine of Syeda zainab SA too.

Greetings to Martyr Hassan khodayari.

شھادت مبارک pic.twitter.com/dAj80iYq23 — Hijab Zainab (@HijabZainab13) May 23, 2022

on the score, the Jerusalem Post states that reports of the Khodayari assassination began to circulate in Iran and around the world, while security forces in Iran were frantically searching for the assassination squad.

Another terrorist action of the Israeli apartheid regime: Colonel Hassan Sayyad-Khodayari was assassinated in his car in front of his home in Tehran by the #occupying_Israeli_regime pic.twitter.com/vwmtfrdBJ4 — جانسپار (@devotee_1983) May 22, 2022

The Israeli daily quoted the ISNA news agency reporting that the IRGC had exposed and arrested a network of Israeli intelligence agents and "in accordance with the Zionist regime's intelligence service instructions, the network tried to steal and destroy public and personal equipment, hijack and obtain false confessions through a network of thugs," the IRGC said.

watch this story ...



Islamic Revolutionary Guard colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodayari, he was in Quds Force active in Syria the past few years ...https://t.co/kCW5f16fzz pic.twitter.com/2tri8YruRR — Will Willitts 🇺🇦 (@WillWillAFR) May 23, 2022

Anadolu added the slain officer was reportedly associated with IRGC's Quds Force and had spent years in Syria adding that Iran has blamed Israel for assassination of several top military officials and scientists in recent years, even though Tel Aviv has never officially claimed responsibility for them.