Iranian Forces Kill 23 Children - UN Committee

Iranian security forces have reportedly killed at least 23 children, while hundreds more have been injured, detained, and tortured during recent peaceful protests, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child said on Monday.

UN urges Iran to end killing, detention of children https://t.co/Zoa1ZXBhTI pic.twitter.com/baECSH3V7V — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) October 17, 2022

The UN agency said it “strongly condemns the grave violations of the rights of the child that are taking place in Iran in the context of peaceful protests following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.”

Amini, 22, died after being detained by Iran’s morality police in the capital Tehran on Sept. 13 for allegedly wearing her hijab head covering improperly.

Her death has triggered a wave of angry protests in Iran, with protesters calling for justice and accountability.

Dozens of Iranian children have been killed and hundreds detained after being caught up in protests over Mahsa Amini's death, some of them even ending up in "psychological centres", it has emerged.https://t.co/IyxngHNYxc — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 14, 2022

Authorities have sought to pin blame on her death on a heart attack, but her family and many others in Iran have rejected the claim, saying she was the victim of police brutality.

In a statement, the UN agency cited reports that some children were shot with live ammunition, while others died due to beatings.

It said many families reported that they were pressured to absolve security forces by declaring that their children died by suicide or other false confessions.

“The Committee is also deeply concerned at reports that children have been arrested in schools and detained together with adults, and that some have been subjected to acts of torture,” read the statement.

Correction centers

The UN committee expressed concern over an Oct. 12 announcement by the Iranian government that arrested children were being transferred to psychological centers for correction and education.

“We strongly urge Iran to comply with its international human rights obligations, particularly those under the Convention on the Rights of the Child. This begins with the fundamental obligation to protect children's right to life under any circumstances,” said the UN body.

It reiterated that Iran must respect and protect children’s rights to freedom of expression and peaceful protest.

Iranian security forces have killed at least 23 children, including 3 girls beaten to death, determined to crush the protests sparked by the killing of #Mahsa_Amini



Authorities are harassing and intimidating families to hide the truth.



Share this video, share their names 📣 pic.twitter.com/OXHMu2lYh0 — Amnesty UK (@AmnestyUK) October 17, 2022

“Many children, including many girls, are protesting to make their opinions known on issues that matter to them,” said the committee.

“Grave violations of children’s rights in Iran need to be thoroughly investigated by competent, independent, and impartial authorities and those responsible prosecuted.”

The committee said it “will continue to monitor the situation in Iran closely and liaise with other relevant human rights bodies to bring an end to the grave violations of the rights of Iranian children.”