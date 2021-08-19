Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh Answers Reporters’ Questions on Tehran’s Foreign Policy

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman reacted to the US’ attempt to extradite Alex Saab, a Venezuelan diplomat who was arrested in Cape Verde in June 2020, saying that “Diplomatic law and its implementation are incorporated in international law, with the Vienna Convention explicitly defining this framework."

“Mr. Saab was on a diplomatic mission as a Venezuelan government envoy to bring medical and food products to the people of Venezuela, when the US administration blocked his mission solely for political reasons by applying its unlawful and extraterrestrial laws,” Khatibzadeh noted.

He added, “Washington's attempt to extradite a government's envoy to the United States while he is on the soil of a third country is not only contrary to all accepted principles governing the activities of diplomats around the world, but it can also be a menacing move to international law and relations between countries.”

Khatibzadeh expressed Tehran’s opposition to such unilateral moves, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns any conduct that is contrary to the principles of international relations and hinders diplomats’ activities.”