Iranian guards killed on Sistan-Baluchistan border

ALBAWABA - According to local media, six Iranian guards were killed in clashes with an armed group on the Sistan-Baluchistan borders.

During an attack carried out by a group, described by Fars News Agency as "a terrorist group that was seeking to infiltrate the country" but "fled across the border after the clash", 6 Iranian border guards were killed in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

The impoverished province, which also has borders with Pakistan, is known for being a clash point for drug smugglers and rebels from the Baluchi minority and extremist groups.