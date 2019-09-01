Iranian Oil Tanker Close to Reaching Syria After Being Chased by The US

An Iranian oil tanker pursued by the US is off the coast of Syria, showed the ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com.

The Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, slowed to a near-stop on Sunday some 50 nautical miles (92 kilometers) off Syria.

The ship still does not list a destination for its 2.1 million barrels of oil, worth some $130 million.

The US Treasury Department on Friday blacklisted the tanker, which was detained by Britain off Gibraltar in July due to British suspicion it was carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.





Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States on Twitter of engaging in “piracy and threats” to stop Tehran selling oil to traditional clients.

Turkey said on Friday the tanker was headed to Lebanon’s waters, but the United States later said the ship was sailing to Syria.

While Iran has denied selling the oil to its ally Damascus, experts said the likely scenario was for a ship-to-ship transfer, with a Syrian port as the final destination.

Syria, which has ports on the Mediterranean, is under a raft of US and European sanctions over its eight-year conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran's deputy foreign minister and economists are to travel to Paris on Monday to speak with French officials.

This article has been adapted from its original source.