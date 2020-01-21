Iranian Politician Offers $3 Million for Anyone Who Kills Donald Trump

An Iranian politician has announced a $3 million 'cash prize' for anyone who kills President Donald Trump.

Ahmad Hamzeh, parliamentary speaker from central Kerman province, told lawmakers: 'We will pay a three million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump.'

Kerman is the home province of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian Quds leader who was killed in a drone strike by Trump, and whose death the regime has sworn to avenge.

In a firebrand speech on Tuesday, Hamzeh vowed that Soleimani would be more dangerous to America in death than he was in life as Iranians seek to avenge him.

He also attacked the Trump administration's pretext of assassinating Soleimani in a 'preventative strike' because he was plotting to kill Americans.

'Will your embassies in the region be safe? If your embassies are plotting to kill our innocent people, are we allowed to destroy them?' he said.

'Are your military bases and centers in the region for benevolence or to harm nations? Are we allowed to destroy all your bases in a preventive attack?'



Speaking about the 2015 nuclear deal, which was torn up by the Trump administration, he added: 'If we had nuclear weapons today, we would have been immune from the threat.

'Now that Europe has abandoned its commitments, I suggest moving out of the [Non-Proliferation Treaty] as soon as possible and launching nuclear fission blasts.

'Let us announce to the world that we have joined the Nuclear Power Club.'

The West has long accused Tehran of seeking to develop nuclear arms, although Iran's clerical rulers consistently deny this, saying the nation's nuclear programme has only peaceful aims.

