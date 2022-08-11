Iranian Satellite Via Russia Launch is Most Worrying to Israel

ALBAWABA - The successful launch of an Iranian satellite by a Russian Soyuz on 9 August rocket is most worrying to the Israelis.

The Russian Space Agency "#Roscosmos" publishes scenes of the launch of a "Soyuz 2.1b" rocket carrying an Iranian "Khiam" satellite for remote sensing the Earth, in addition to 16 small spacecraft from the #Baikonur Cosmodrome.#Russia #Iran pic.twitter.com/Itmd9Ht0XI — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) August 9, 2022

The launch into space is trending on the social media and points to further Iranian-Russian cooperation. Israel is worried about that, and the American's may not feel to well about it either.

Anadolu put it this way: Israeli officials on Wednesday voiced concern over Russian-Iranian space cooperation, a day after the launch of an Iranian satellite by a Russian rocket.

Iranian National satellite "Khayyam" launched from a station in Kazakhstan in cooperation with Russia.

The Khayyam satellite whose ownership is for Iranian Space Agency is proper for making smart different parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/uPr0Y40VMU — Salar Seyf (@salar_seyf) August 9, 2022

The Jerusalem Post newspaper quoted an Israeli official as saying the satellite would "increase Iran's capabilities to potentially launch intercontinental ballistic missiles," the Turkish news agency added.

🇷🇺🇮🇷🛰️The launch of the Iranian satellite "Khayyam"



The Khayyam satellite launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome has been put into orbit



The head of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, said that the launch of the Iranian satellite was an important milestone in cooperation between🇷🇺 and 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/iVr6WPDUTS — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) August 9, 2022

Here is more information: The Iranian satellite is called "Khayyam" and it was launched from Baikonur space center in Khazakhstan and is operated by Russian experts.

In a clear sign of changing Geopolitical Equations...



Russia has launched an Iranian satellite "Khayyam" Today from Moscow-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.



Moscow to use it in Offensive against Ukraine.



West has strongly objected!! President Putin doesn't care. — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) August 9, 2022

The Israeli official warned that such Russian-Iranian cooperation may reduce the ability of Israel's "spies” to penetrate Iran’s border with operations “to hold back its nuclear progress," according to Anadolu.

Russia's Roscosmos space agency chief Yury Borisov hailed the launch as a "landmark event in the Russia-Iran bilateral cooperation that paves the way for implementing new" joint projects.

Meanwhile, Iran has obtained the first data from its Khayyam satellite, according to the state news agency IRNA. The data included telemetry measurements received by ground stations of the Iranian Space Agency.