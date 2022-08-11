Iranian Satellite Via Russia Launch is Most Worrying to Israel

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - The successful launch of an Iranian satellite by a Russian Soyuz  on 9 August rocket is most worrying to the Israelis.

The launch into space is trending on the social media and points to further Iranian-Russian cooperation. Israel is worried about that, and the American's may not feel to well about it either. 

Anadolu put it this way: Israeli officials on Wednesday voiced concern over Russian-Iranian space cooperation, a day after the launch of an Iranian satellite by a Russian rocket.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper quoted an Israeli official as saying the satellite would "increase Iran's capabilities to potentially launch intercontinental ballistic missiles," the Turkish news agency added.

Here is more information: The Iranian satellite is called "Khayyam" and it was launched from Baikonur space center in Khazakhstan and is operated by Russian experts. 

The Israeli official warned that such Russian-Iranian cooperation may reduce the ability of Israel's "spies” to penetrate Iran’s border with operations “to hold back its nuclear progress," according to Anadolu. 

Russia's Roscosmos space agency chief Yury Borisov hailed the launch as a "landmark event in the Russia-Iran bilateral cooperation that paves the way for implementing new" joint projects.

Meanwhile, Iran has obtained the first data from its Khayyam satellite, according to the state news agency IRNA. The data included telemetry measurements received by ground stations of the Iranian Space Agency.

 

