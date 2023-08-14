Iran's Abdollahian to visit Saudi Arabia soon

ALBAWABA - In a press conference, Iranian diplomat Nasser Kanaani announced that Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will be embarking on an official visit to Saudi Arabia in times where bilateral relations between the two countries record a positive improvement within the past few months.

"Holding negotiations and consultations between the two countries in the regional and international fields and the economic issues of the two countries is on the agenda of Iran and Saudi Arabia," said Kanaani.

No official date has been released yet, however, this visit will count as the first visit of a top Iranian official to Saudi Arabia in over seven years.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will visit the Saudi capital, Riyadh, at the end of this week, and hold a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan



Kanaani said that during the trip, Abdollahian will be holding consultations and discussions on various issues, including the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the economic field.

Iranian-Saudi relations

The Saudi Arabian Embassy has formally begun its activities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, marking a historic step in enhancing Iran's relationship with Saudi Arabia.

This comes after a number of diplomatic activities aimed at strengthening ties between Tehran and Riyadh. The opening of the embassy follows President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Beijing when intensive negotiations took place to address and resolve different issues between the two countries.

That resulted in the signing of a trilateral statement in Beijing on March 9, 2023, signaling the start of measures to rebuild and strengthen bilateral relations.

