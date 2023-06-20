Iran's Amirabdollahian to visit Qatar and Oman

ALBAWABA - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has left Tehran on Monday to visit Qatar upon an invitation from Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Amirabdollahian is also expected to visit Oman.

During his visit, Amirabdollahian will be accompanied by a high-profile delegation including foreign minister’s assistants, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Policy and National Security, and the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman.

In a tweet earlier, Amirabdollahian said that the purpose of the visit is "to further expand relations and follow up on the approvals of the previous bilateral trips of high officials,".

استمرار توسعه‌ی همه‌جانبه روابط با همسایگان یکی از محورهای بنیادی در دکترین سیاست خارجی متوازن دولت است.

همسایگان ایران از ظرفیت‌ اقتصادی، تجاری و سیاسی پراهمیتی بهره‌مند هستند.

در راستای بسط بیشتر روابط و پیگیری مصوبات سفرهای دوجانبه قبلی مقامات عالی، امروز عازم قطر و عمان شدم. — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) June 19, 2023

Prior to his visit to Qatar, Iran's FM spoke to his Qatari counterpart over the phone where both discussed strengthening relationships and the most recent regional developments.

According to Tasnim News Agency, this visit follows last week's visit by Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin. During his trip, Iran's top banker discussed ways of bolstering the two countries’ monetary, banking, and economic cooperation with Qatari officials, Press TV reported.

Earlier this year, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Doha where he signed 14 major economic cooperation agreements, including a deal on canceling visa requirements for passengers traveling between the two countries.