  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iran's Coronavirus Deaths Spiral to 1,135 With Over 17,000 Confirmed Cases

Iran's Coronavirus Deaths Spiral to 1,135 With Over 17,000 Confirmed Cases

Published March 18th, 2020 - 12:12 GMT
Iranian Firefighters disinfect streets in the capital Tehran in a bid to halt the wild spread of coronavirus on March 13 2020. Iranian forces will clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours and all citizens will be checked for the new coronavirus in a bid to halt its spread, the military said. AFP
Iranian Firefighters disinfect streets in the capital Tehran in a bid to halt the wild spread of coronavirus on March 13 2020. Iranian forces will clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours and all citizens will be checked for the new coronavirus in a bid to halt its spread, the military said. AFP
Highlights
Iranian Health Ministry confirms total 17,361 cases of COVID-19 so far, according to state TV

Iran’s death toll from coronavirus shot past a grim landmark on Wednesday, reaching four digits for the first time with at total of 1,135 lives lost, local media reported. 

Authorities said 147 people died over the last 24 hours, while 1,192 new cases emerged, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,361, Iranian state TV quoted Deputy Health Minister Alireza Reisi as saying.

A total of 5,710 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, Reisi added.

The first case of the coronavirus in Iran was confirmed on Feb. 19 in Qom, a pilgrimage hub.

Turkey, which currently has 98 confirmed cases of coronavirus, last month closed its land borders with Iran and suspended air travel.

Besides China, Italy, and South Korea, Iran is among the worst-affected countries since the outbreak of the disease last December.

 

Seeking to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and higher education institutions, calling off sports events, and banning government officials from leaving the country.

Worldwide, out of over 200,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 8,000, while more than 82,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The number of active cases is more than 109,000 – 94% mild and 6% in critical condition, according to the website.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, after first emerging in Wuhan, China last December.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...