Iran's Covid-19 Deaths Registers at 5118 With Over 82,000 Cases

Published April 19th, 2020 - 11:39 GMT
Iranian sanitary workers disinfect Qom''s Masumeh shrine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus [Mehdi Marizad/Fars News/AFP]
Iranian sanitary workers disinfect Qom''s Masumeh shrine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus [Mehdi Marizad/Fars News/AFP]

Iran on Sunday reported 87 new fatalities from coronavirus, raising the death toll to 5,118, state media said on Sunday.

 

The Iranian state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,343 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 82,211.

 

Jahanpour added that 57,023 people had recovered and discharged from hospitals, whereas 3,456 patients were in critical condition.

 

More than 2.34 million cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions, with the death toll over 161,300 and nearly 600,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

