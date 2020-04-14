Iran's Death Toll From COVID-19 Spikes to 4,683 With 74,877 Infections

With 98 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Iran, the death toll in the country has increased to 4,683, a health official said on Tuesday.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told reporters that 1,574 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 74,877.

Jahanpour said 48,129 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,691 are in critical condition.

The overall number of tests reached 287,359, he added.

This was the first time in a month that the daily casualties were recorded under 100.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows that worldwide infections have exceeded 1.92 million, with the death toll surpassing 119,800. More than 458,500 people have recovered.

