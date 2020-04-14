  1. Home
  3. Iran's Death Toll From COVID-19 Spikes to 4,683 With 74,877 Infections

Published April 14th, 2020 - 11:16 GMT
An Iranian woman wearing a protective mask poses for a picture in Tehran on April 13, 2020 during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The Islamic republic said on April 14 that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one month. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 4,683. ATTA KENARE / AFP
The overall number of tests reached 287,359, he added.

With 98 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Iran, the death toll in the country has increased to 4,683, a health official said on Tuesday. 

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told reporters that 1,574 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 74,877.

Jahanpour said 48,129 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,691 are in critical condition.

This was the first time in a month that the daily casualties were recorded under 100.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows that worldwide infections have exceeded 1.92 million, with the death toll surpassing 119,800. More than 458,500 people have recovered.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

