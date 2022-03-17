Iran's Earthquake Felt in UAE, Qatar and Bahrain

ALBAWABA - Earthquake in the Arabian Gulf region is being registered. News is trending and all over the social media.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 that took place in southern Iran early Thursday morning was felt by residents all over the UAE.



The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology said the earthquake was detected by its network of stations at 3.15am. pic.twitter.com/tlI3oN8wt4 — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) March 17, 2022

An earthquake has struck southern Iran, early morning Thursday, and it is being reported with speed.

An #earthquake of 6.0 magnitude occurred in #Iran . Tremors were detected 58 kilometers northwest of Hormozgan province's Bandar-e Lengeh city in Southern Iran at 02:45 am local time. pic.twitter.com/ocGmyrALC8 — 🅰🅻🅴🆁🆃 🅲🅷🅰🅽🅽🅴🅻 (@AlertChannel) March 16, 2022

Reports on the social media say the impact of the tremor was moderately strong, registering five points on the Richter Scale, but the great majority of posts say it registered six points.

An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude struck near southern Iran, a research center says, and was felt in the United Arab Emirates, according to social media posts.https://t.co/WTN8quwP8z — Gary Buckley™ (@myrddenbuckley) March 17, 2022

Reports also suggest there was more than one tremor detected at 2.45 am local time in the Bandar-e Lengeh city in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz.

Another notable #earthquake in the world today. This one a magnitude 5.8 in southern Iran a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/rcxJjuO5hf — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) March 16, 2022

The tremor was felt in different cities of the UAE like Dubai and Sharjah and some say throughout the Arabian Gulf in Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

