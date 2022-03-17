Iran's Earthquake Felt in UAE, Qatar and Bahrain

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Earthquake in the Arabian Gulf region is being registered. News is trending and all over the social media.

An earthquake has struck southern Iran, early morning Thursday, and it is being reported with speed. 

Reports on the social media say the impact of the tremor was moderately strong, registering five points on the Richter Scale, but the great majority of posts say it registered six points. 

Reports also suggest there was more than one tremor detected at 2.45 am local time in the Bandar-e Lengeh city in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz. 

The tremor was felt in different cities of the UAE like Dubai and Sharjah and some say throughout the Arabian Gulf in Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.
 

