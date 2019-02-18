Iran's 'Enemies Can Do It No Harm,' - Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. (AFP/ File)

Follow > Disable alert for Seyed Ali Khamenei Disable alert for Islamic Revolution Guards ... Follow >

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei says the fact that millions of people celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Revolution once again proved that the enemies cannot hurt the Iranian nation.

“Of course, the adversaries would deny that millions of people showed up but they do know and they do understand that as long as a nation stays in the scene like this, enemies can do it no harm,” Ayatollah Khamenei told a crowd of thousands of people on Monday.

Millions of Iranians took to the streets last week to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, much to the dismay of US leaders who had said the Islamic Republic would not survive to see the event.

Every year on February 11, the Iranian nation turns out in droves to highlight support for the Revolution which ended 2,500 years of monarchical rule in Iran and replaced the US-backed Pahlavi regime with an Islamic Republic.

This year, demonstrators in many cities braved the cold weather as they descended on main crossroads to renew their allegiance to the country's Islamic principles at a time of rising economic and political pressure coming from the US.

Speaking on the anniversary of an uprising by the people of Tabriz on February 18, 1978, the Leader said Monday morning that as long as the nation stays true to its values and defends them as it did last week, it will prevail with God’s assistance.

Referring to the recent deadly attack by a Pakistani-based terror group against the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) forces in southeastern Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei said “such incidents must make us aware of the price that is paid for our security.”

On Wednesday, an explosives-laden car rammed into a bus carrying members of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on a road in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, killing 27 IRGC personnel and injuring 13 others.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group, which is based in Pakistan and has known links to al-Qaeda and Saudi Arabia, claimed responsibility for the assault.

“Let’s not forget how security is established,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding “May God bless the Islamic Revolution Guards and all of the people who protect the security, and the police and others.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.