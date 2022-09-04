  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iran's Nuk Deal Must Wait Till After The US Midterms

Iran's Nuk Deal Must Wait Till After The US Midterms

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published September 4th, 2022 - 04:41 GMT
Joe Biden
Biden (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Israel is pleased about the fact that the revival of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers maybe delayed yet again. Despite meetings, negotiations and final approvals between Tehran and Washington through European help and proxies, the deal is set to be delayed till after the November Congressional elections in the United States.

Its a done deal, well it was supposed to be. The Iranians, and delegates from the European Union, Britain, France, Germany, Russian and China and with the United States have been meetings in Vienna since the mid-2021 going till early this year. A done deal was just about made and ready for the signing but then the Ukraine war started on 24 February. And that pushed back the time-table to a future unforeseen date.

This must be music to the ears of Israelis who have made it plainly clear that the Iran deal is a bad one and should be at the very best negotiated. Israeli politicians have been make their voices loud and clear in Washington. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has been constantly urging Biden not to re-enter into the deal which Donald Trump brought America out of in 2018.

The Iran deal is being further complicated by the international situation that include the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the issue of inspection and monitoring Iran's nuclear sites spread in different parts of the country. 

Will it be signed, won't it. Many bloggers are talking. The would community overall, minus Saudi Arabia and probably the UAE, sees the deal would check Iranian nuclear activity and proliferations.

As the Ukraine war got underway "nuclear" negotiations took a back seat and then restarted with a change of venue to Doha instead of Vienna briefly towards the end of last June. The Qataris sought to play the role of honest brokers.

Since then the media has been having a field day with such rumors that a revival of the Iran deal will be made "very soon", "now" as "early as next week" - so nothing has been done despite plenty of behind the scenes talking. 

It appears now the Americans are stalling again with details about what to do with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp. Tehran wants the organization to be removed from the US "Terror List". Washington is foot-dragging.

Meanwhile there is the American congressional elections to consider. These mid-terms will be held in November. Because of the fickle American voter, the nuclear deal - it is likely - will have to wait till after the elections many think.

Tags:IranUSAJoe BidenWashingtonEbrahim RaeisiIAEADohaQatarVienna

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...