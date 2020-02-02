Iraq’s New Premier-Designate Comes From a Line of Family Prime Ministers

Iraq’s newly-assigned prime minister Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi, 65, dubbed Abu Hadi, is often described as a quiet and patient man who is very religious.

He belongs to Shiite aristocracy and his cousins were prime ministers, Iyad Hashem Allawi, and Ali Abdul Amir Allawi.

The prime minister-designate earned an engineering degree from the American University of Beirut in the 1980s and began his political career after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled the longtime regime of Saddam Hussein.

He became a member of the parliament in 2006 and was assigned as Minister of Communications.

Former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi also belongs to the aristocratic Shiite community, and his father, Abdul-Mahdi al-Muntafiki, was one of the education ministers between 1921 – 1958.

Leader of the Iraqi National Congress (INC), Ahmed Chalabi, is also their relative and one of the most prominent leaders of the Iraqi opposition before the overthrow of the former regime. Despite his qualifications, Chalabi seemed to be the only one who did not take his chance after the regime's change.

Allawi now heads the government after Abdul Mahdi, whose government failed to complete its mission and protests erupted against it.

Allawi, who is praised by his opponents for his authenticity, must create his luck through which he can modify the current situation in Iraq.

The popular movement, during which over 600 were killed and more than 23,000 wounded, remains unconvinced by the new figure or any other Iraqi politicians.

Iraqis say they have granted the political class 16 years of governance which turned into a complete failure.

However, Allawi addresses protesters and told them that he doesn't carry a magic wand, but, if anyone intervened in his work, he will inform protesters before the political blocs.

