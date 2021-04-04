Iraq’s PM Al-Kadhimi Meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the UAE capital on Sunday as part of an official visit to the country, according to state-run WAM news agency.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed received the Iraqi prime minister and his accompanying delegation at the presidential airport in the emirate.

#MohamedbinZayed: It was a pleasure to welcome our brother Mustafa Al-Khadimi, Prime Minister of #Iraq to the #UAE where he is amongst family. I look forward to our fruitful discussions regarding the prosperity and development of our brotherly nations#WamNews pic.twitter.com/sHElVRHEwO — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) April 4, 2021

The prime minister was accorded a red-carpet reception where the UAE and Iraqi national anthems were played after which artillery fired 21 guns in salute to the guest.

Al-Kadhimi’s visit to the UAE comes after his trip to Saudi Arabia last week, during which Riyadh said it would increase investments in Iraq by five-fold to $2.67 billion.

Ahead of his Abu Dhabi arrival, the Iraqi Airways announced plans to start direct flights to the UAE capital on May 1, the state-owned Iraqi News Agency cited the company as saying.

This article has been adapted from its original source.