Iraq’s SF Destroys Three Daesh Vehicles

Iraq’s security forces said they destroyed three Daesh vehicles in the Ar-Rutbah desert, state news agency INA reported.

The Security Forces Media also seized weapons, booby traps and destroyed a number of their encampments.

The operation was launched after two Iraqi forces' planes discovered three armed vehicles during a surveillance operation.

One of the vehicles shot at the airplanes causing minor damage, the report added.

Last week, Iraq said they had captured Daesh leader, Abdul Nasser Qardash, who is considered a successor to the terror group’s former chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

He served as the head of one of the terror group’s commissions, INA said, and served under Abu Musab Al-Zarqawi, who led the group that preceded Daesh.

