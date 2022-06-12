  1. Home
  3. Iraq: 600 Die Related to Criminal Incidents in May

Published June 12th, 2022 - 10:12 GMT
Scene from downtown Baghdad (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Its trending on the social media: The subject is crime in Iraq that seems to be rising daily because of  different reasons but mainly the economic situation and the continuing lack of security.

One piece of news is now trending under the headline of Iraq registers more than 600 deaths related to criminal incidents just for the month of last month of May. 


Local and regional websites has been leading with reporting this glaring news items of 600 killed  and/or murdered in just one month.


The Lebanese daily Annahar has reported the news beginning by stating that the Director of the Forensics Department Dr Zied Ali Abbas said, Sunday, his department received more than 600 bodies for the month of May.


He said these bodies were received from investigative bodies and police stations and they were involved in suspicious criminal activities. Dr Abbas added most of these were males although 32 percent of the bodies received belonged to women and a further 16 to Arab and foreign nationals.


He added most of the cases related to firearms although 16 people died because of electric shocks and or a fall and 38 died because of burns. He added 74 bodies were received after having been involved in traffic accidents as well as others.


Finally he said "the forensic medicine department performs a forensic autopsy of the body through careful examination and under a specialized team of forensic doctors to determine the cause and method of death and to assess any disease or injury that may have occurred to  the body," Annahar added.  
 

Via SyndiGate.info


