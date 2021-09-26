Iraq Arrests 3 'Public' Figures For Partaking in Erbil Israel Normalization Venue

ALBAWABA – The Iraqi authorities has issued arrests warrants for three public figures calling for Iraqi normalization with Israel. They were taking part in a conference held in Kurdistan’s Erbil calling on Baghdad to follow the steps of the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco and establish relations with Israel.

The conference was organized by the Center for Peace Communications in New York and was to talk about concepts of coexistence according to the Iran-based Press TV. Wissam Al Hardan of the Iraqi Awakening, Sahar Karim Al Tai from the Iraqi Ministry of Culture and ex-MP Mithal Al Alusi called for normalization in a venue held in Erbil last Friday.

Following the Baghdad government, the Kurdistan Regional Council said it rejected normalization with Israel and its policy is totally in line with the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The conference was attended by “scores of men and women…in a hotel in Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region” according to Press TV and some of them pressed on the Iraqi government in Baghdad to join the Abraham Accords and normalize with the Israeli government.

Attending the conference was Chemi Peres, the son of the late Shimon Peres who served as president of Israel among his many other political posts. The Times of Israel stated that 300 people attended the conference and the Iraqi authorities said they would arrest all of them once they establish who they are.