Iraq Busy With Forming Cabinet to Worry About Regional Blocs

Iraqi President Barham Salih reiterated on Tuesday a national rejection for taking sides as regional blocs form.



Given its regional position, Iraq has responsibilities to fulfill including easing tensions and deepening regional mutual understanding, said Salih.



In a statement, Salih said that Iraq views its relations with all countries based on common interests and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.



He stressed that Iraq is entering a new stage as it tries to form a strong and efficient government, able to overcome obstacles and challenges, and bring peace and progress to the Iraqi people.



The presidential statements came along with the newly elected Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mehdi urging political blocs to facilitate his mission and not put spokes in the wheel of cabinet formation. Rumors suggested the possibility of announcing a cabinet reshuffle next Saturday.



Most parliamentary blocs view ministries as spoils to maintain during the next four years.



A politician involved with cabinet formation told Asharq Al Awsat, speaking under the conditions of anonymity, that some blocs named their candidates, but there were ongoing consultations on portfolio distribution.



The source added that the final announcement for cabinet formation will likely happen by Saturday, but said some ministerial portfolios will remain vacant to be settled in coming parliamentary sessions.



Abdul Mehdi had repeatedly called for forming a cabinet of independent competent figures and ruled out accepting independent figures who are nominated by parties noting that such figures do not remain independent.



Incumbent Vice President Ayad Allawi said that now, more than ever, Iraq has the chance to form a cabinet distanced from sectarianism and committed to end corruption and restore the nation’s role as a key player in regional peace and development.



Allawi added that this is the right time to approve a national government platform for all political forces, academics, and laborers.