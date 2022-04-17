Iraq Cabinet Summons Swedish Envoy Over Quran Burning

Iraq on Sunday summoned the Swedish charge d'affaires, Hakan Rooth, to protest the burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book of Quran by far-right extremists in Sweden.

On Thursday, Rasmus Paludan, the Danish leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, burned a copy of the Holy Quran in southern Linkoping in Sweden, according to media reports.

a far-right group in Sweden has burned a copy of the holy Quran and plans to do it again



it's not the first time -- the Stram Kurs (AKA Hard Line) movement led by extremist Rasmus Paludan burned the holy Quran in 2020https://t.co/YNea8ohUtJ — Sodaba سودابه (@SodabaH) April 17, 2022

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said it lodged a protest with the Swedish diplomat over the burning of the Muslim holy book.

This good man in #Sweden, Priest Fredrik Hollertz, rang church’s bells during a speech by the extremist Rasmus Paludan at a gathering to burn the Holy Quran. He was officially notified of charges for disturbing public gathering.



Thank you Priest Fredrik Hollertz. pic.twitter.com/RQ9wQxcgb8 — ﷴالحريري (@m7md7riri) April 17, 2022

The ministry warned that the burning “bears grave implications on Sweden’s relations with all Muslims.”

Danish politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Quran in Linkping, Sweden, which has a large Muslim population.



A riot quickly broke out in a nearby neighbourhood. pic.twitter.com/CLAtmRREVR — GBN (@GBNfeed) April 15, 2022

The statement called on the Swedish government to intervene to stop any acts that provoke religious sentiments.