Iraq Faces a Political Crisis as it Fails to Elect a New President

Published March 27th, 2022 - 11:45 GMT
Iraqi MPs from the Sadrist bloc
Iraqi MPs from the Sadrist bloc of Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr gather inside the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad ahead of a vote to elect a new president for the country. The election was postponed due to a lack of quorum for the second time since February (AFP/Ahmad AL-RUBAYE)

ALBAWABA - The election of an Iraqi president has long become the talk of town in Baghdad. Although its a ceremonial post, parliamentarians can't get themselves to choose an Iraqi president who is traditionally a Kurd. 

The social media is rife with the news. The vote that was supposed to take place Saturday (27 March, 2022) was postponed till 30 March because the 329-seat parliament didn't reach the full quorum to elect a president. 

This time around only 202 MPs turned up. What is needed at least 220 parliamentarians under the dome to vote in a new president. Despite being ceremonial, the president appoints a prime minister, in agreement of course with the deputies. At the moment there is only a caretaker government that has been in place since early last October, 2021. 

That's one point. Another is the fact that if a president is not elected by 6 April, the parliament goes into suspension, triggering another election that will be held sometimes this year. Therefore, everyone is waiting with much trepidation.

At the moment its a constitutional mess, not quite a crisis but very near because of that parliamentary and government business that is still outstanding. The Iraqi MPs had the first opportunity to choose a president last February but they couldn't because not enough of them turned up for the session. This time around the session ended because of the same problem. In both cases however, the move was considered as deliberate.


With Iraqi politics, the question of bickering rules all the way in spite of the fact of the dominant and multi-numbered factions. The first session got unstuck when an Iraqi court ruled out that Hoshyar Zebari, couldn't stand because of corruption allegations allegedly made in 2015 when her served as foreign minister.


This time around also two candidates were put forward: Barham Salih, who is re-standing for elections and supported by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan against Rebar Ahmad of the Kurdistan Republican Party, a rival of the PUK and is supported by Moqtada Al Sadr, a Shia cleric, who has the largest group in the assembly and wants his cousin Jaafar Sadr elected as prime minister instead of the current Mostapha Al Kadhimi. 


But will the fight for the next Iraqi president be resolved in time. Not many are hopeful and expect another parliamentary elections, soon though many groups prefer to bide their time so a last minute agreement can .
 

