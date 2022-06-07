Iraq Forces Kill Dozens of ISIS Militants

At least a dozen ISIS terrorists have been killed in northern Iraq in a sweeping operation by the Arab country’s resistance fighters, as the Iraqi army and its allies strive to flush the last remnants of the foreign-sponsored outfit out of the Arab country.

It occurred when the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), an umbrella organization composed of Iraqi resistance groups, launched barrages of artillery rounds on Daesh positions around the town of Tarmiyah, located in Salahuddin province, Sabereen News reported.

Twelve terrorists were killed during the operation, which was carried out by the PMU’s 12th Brigade on Monday, the PMU affiliated Telegram news channel added.

The development came a day after the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) announced in a statement that it had arrested 14 people responsible for planning and carrying out attacks during a large-scale operation in Baghdad.

According to the intelligence service, the detainees include senior Daesh commanders, namely Abu Safana, Abu Omar, and Abu Musab, who were arrested during several ambushes.

Daesh began a terror campaign in Iraq in 2014, overrunning vast swathes in lightning attacks.

Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group in December 2017 after a three-year counter-terrorism military campaign, in which the PMU, known in Arabic as Hashd al-Sha’abi, also played a major role.

However, Daesh’s remnants keep staging sporadic attacks across Iraq, attempting to regroup and unleash fresh violence in the Arab country.

The Takfiri terrorist group has managed to intensify its attacks in Iraq, particularly since January 2020, when the United States assassinated top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and PMU’s deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.

Anti-US sentiments sharply increased in Iraq in the aftermath of the assassination, prompting Iraqi lawmakers to pass a bill – only two days after the assassination – that required the Baghdad government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by Washington.

The US was finally forced to end its “combat mission” in Iraq by the end of 2021, but Iraqi resistance groups say the Pentagon’s so-called advisory role has to end as well.

