Iraq forms cabinet after 13 'tiresome' months

Iraq formed its new government after almost 13 months, local media reports said on Thursday.

Iraqi lawmakers met to decide on the new government of the country and the government was formed as the parliament gave a confidence vote to the Cabinet led by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the newly formed Iraqi government.

“We welcome the establishment of the new Government in Iraq following the vote of confidence granted by the House of Representatives on 27 October 2022,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We wish success to PM Mohammed S. Al-Sudani in this important position he assumes,” the statement added.

Iraq’s parliament approves new government



“We are confident that the new Government will take steps that will enhance the tranquility, stability and prosperity of Iraq and meet the expectations of the people of Iraq through an inclusive approach,” it said.

“As it was the case in the past, Türkiye stands ready to pursue cooperation with the new Government in all fields on the basis of respect for mutual sensitivities and joint interests.”

Earlier this month, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who was designated as Iraq's prime minister, was assigned to form the country’s new government after months of political instability.

Iraq's lawmakers elected Abdul Latif Rashid on Oct. 20 by a vote of 162-99, succeeding Barham Salih, who had been president since 2018.

Iraqi parties have been unable to agree on the formation of the country’s new government since last year’s general elections.

Under a political norm in Iraq since 2006, a Kurdish candidate is elected the president, while a Sunni heads the parliament and a Shia takes the role of the prime minister.

