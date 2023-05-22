Iraq, Jordan join hands against drugs, terror

ALBAWABA - Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari held a meeting on Sunday with his Jordanian counterpart Mazen Al-Faraya.

Both ministers discusses ways to enhance security cooperation between Iraq and Jordan, local Jordanian media outlets reported.

They further tackled means of facilitating the "movement of people, vehicles and goods between the two countries, exchanging security and administrative expertise."

Al-Faraya also held a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and Minister of Interior Al-Shammari on Sunday in Baghdad.

Iraqi president stressed strong, deep-rooted relations between Amman and Baghdad dueing the visit of the Jordanian interior minister and his delegation.

Iraq and Jordan discussed developing security cooperation that includes combating terrorism, human trafficking, drug control and training.