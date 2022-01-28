Iraq: Multiple Rockets Target Baghdad's International Airport

  1. Home
Published January 28th, 2022 - 08:16 GMT
BREAKING NEWS

Iraqi security sources revealed that multiple rockets were fired at Baghdad Airport on Friday morning, AFP reported.

According to sources, at least 6 rockets, that targeted the US Army's Victory Base at Baghdad Airport, caused damage.

The rockets on Baghdad airport hit runways or parking areas, one of the sources said: "One civilian plane has been hit and damaged".

