Iraq: Multiple Rockets Target Baghdad's International Airport

Iraqi security sources revealed that multiple rockets were fired at Baghdad Airport on Friday morning, AFP reported.

According to sources, at least 6 rockets, that targeted the US Army's Victory Base at Baghdad Airport, caused damage.

#BREAKING Six rockets fired at Baghdad airport, causing damage: security sources pic.twitter.com/BkOqxQeXCr — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 28, 2022

The rockets on Baghdad airport hit runways or parking areas, one of the sources said: "One civilian plane has been hit and damaged".