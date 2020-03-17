Iraq President Calls on Adnan Al-Zurfi to Form New Cabinet

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Tuesday named politician Adnan Al-Zurfi to form a new government, according to the state television.

The broadcaster said Al-Zurfi was mandated to form the government within 30 days as per the constitution.

Al-Zurfi is a leading member of the Victory Alliance led by former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, and he is also a former governor of the southern Najaf province.

Iraq has been roiled by mass protests since early October over poor living conditions and corruption, forcing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to resign.

More than 600 people have been killed and 17,000 injured in the protests so far, according to the Iraqi rights commission.

