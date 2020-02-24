Iraq Shutters Its Border With Kuwait Over Coronavirus Fears

Iraq on Monday closed its border crossing with Kuwait over fears of the new coronavirus.

A source with the Iraqi Customs Department said the Safwan crossing was shut to travellers and goods at the request of Kuwait.

"The terminal will remain closed until further notice over fears of coronavirus," the source said.

On Monday, Kuwait's Health Ministry said three people, including a Saudi national, returning from Iran were infected with the virus, which killed 2,444 people in China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to more than 25 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

