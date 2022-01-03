  1. Home
  3. Iraqi Air Force Destroys Two Suicide Drones

Published January 3rd, 2022 - 08:45 GMT
A suicide drones targeted military base hosting American troops
A car drives on an empty road leading to Baghdad International Airport in the Iraqi capital on June 10, 2021.AFP / Sabah ARAR
Iraqi military official revealed that the country's air force has attacked and destroyed two suicide drones, which were targeting a foreign military base hosting American troops, local media reported.

Victory Base Complex was a cluster of U.S. military installations surrounding the Baghdad International Airport.

According to Baghdad Today, Iraq's air defense system (C-RAM) has shot down two suicide drones that tried to target the Victory Base at Baghdad airport.

Media reports revealed that the two suicide drones were launched on the second anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani as the drones' wings contained phrases against killing of the general including: “Leader’s revenge” & “Soleimani’s revenge.”

