Iraqi Air Force Destroys Two Suicide Drones

Iraqi military official revealed that the country's air force has attacked and destroyed two suicide drones, which were targeting a foreign military base hosting American troops, local media reported.

Victory Base Complex was a cluster of U.S. military installations surrounding the Baghdad International Airport.

Correction & more pix



Two “Suicide Drones” aimed at Baghdad airport, housing US-led coalition, were shot down by US def system, C-RAM at around 0430 this morning.



On the wings it’s written: “Leader’s revenge” & “Soleimani’s revenge” pic.twitter.com/mdUAOuG4mc — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) January 3, 2022

According to Baghdad Today, Iraq's air defense system (C-RAM) has shot down two suicide drones that tried to target the Victory Base at Baghdad airport.

Media reports revealed that the two suicide drones were launched on the second anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani as the drones' wings contained phrases against killing of the general including: “Leader’s revenge” & “Soleimani’s revenge.”